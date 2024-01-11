Good Thursday morning friends. It’s a much calmer start to the day than what we experienced Wednesday morning. Winds are fairly light, skies are mostly cloudy, and temperatures are in the 20s. There are also a few flurries flying about, but there are no travel concerns.

Our afternoon will showcase scattered, late day snow showers with mostly cloudy skies and highs near freezing. The snow showers will remain light but they could briefly reduce visibility and dust up roads with slick spots right around the evening drive home. Snow showers will exit overnight with a general dusting to 2 inches. Lows will sink into the 20s.

Next High Impact Storm: Friday will be a dry and pretty quiet day with highs in the upper 20s to middle 30s. It will be the calm before our next large, impactful storm which is slated to roll in Friday night.

Current Alerts: We’ll kick off the event with high wind alerts taking effect later Friday for the same communities that just got battered with bad winds 24 hours ago. Wind gusts will max out at 50 to 60+ mph very early Saturday morning, especially in downslope communities.

Timeline: A wintry mix will break out late Friday night before transitioning over to some rain showers in the valleys by Saturday morning. However, that wintry mix may hang on tight across the mid to high slopes as our storm continues to move from southwest to northeast.

We will round out the event will cooler air crashing in Saturday afternoon into the overnight. That colder air will change any leftover precipitation to snow showers with additional slick/slippery stretches possible.

Snowfall Totals: It’s a solid dusting to 2 inches in the Champlain Valley and down the Route 7 corridor. That dusting to 2 inch mark will lap over in the Passumpsic, Connecticut River, and Upper Valleys. Northern New York will cash in on 2 to 4 inches in the valleys. The mid to high slopes of the North Country will average 4 to 8 inches. It’s a good 4 to 8 inches for the ski resorts along the spine of the Greens and Whites, as well.