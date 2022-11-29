A dominant area of high pressure to our south will continue to navigate north into New England today. That means lots of sunshine, dry weather, and seasonable temps. Enjoy it while it lasts because Wednesday turns turbulent with heavy rain and strong winds.

Temperatures have dipped into the teens and 20s this morning with a few locations feeling more like the single digits thanks to a lighter north breeze of about 5-10 mph. Accompanying the cold this morning are mostly cloudy skies.

Brighter skies are expected for the afternoon with highs achieving the upper 30s to middle 40s alongside north to south breezes of 5-15 mph. It will be a great day to get outdoors and gobble up some fresh air.

Wednesday, a strong cold front will blow across the North Country and Upper Valley with multiple hazards including heavy, steady rain by the afternoon and strong, gusty winds in excess of 35-55 mph; wind advisories are set to take effect tomorrow morning. High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 50s.

Rainfall totals will average 1/4″ to 1″+ in many communities with the higher end of that range the most likely scenario. Behind the system comes a blast of cold air and leftover snow showers for Thursday. A dusting to 2″ is possible across the ‘Dacks, Greens, and Whites.