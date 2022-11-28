A departing area of low pressure will give us one last bout of precipitation this morning before fully exiting to the east late this morning. Behind this system comes some cold north winds and below average temperatures to kick off the new work week.

Temperatures are in the 30s/40s this morning alongside mostly cloudy skies and very light rain/snow showers. That light wintry mix will exit by mid to late morning with gradual clearing and drying set to take place thereafter.

Our afternoon will offer up partly to mostly cloudy skies, drier weather, and brisk north winds of 15-25 mph. Highs will manage the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, but it will feel more like the 20s to low 30s throughout the afternoon.

Tuesday, high pressure returns to the North Country and Upper Valley with loads of sunshine and near seasonable temps in the low 40s. Tomorrow will be one of the nicer days of the week so be sure to take advantage of the beautiful weather!