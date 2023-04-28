We’re dry to start Saturday, but by afternoon scattered showers are pushing across the area, as afternoon high temperatures reach the middle and upper 50’s.

Off and on rain shower continue through Sunday, as afternoon high temperatures reach the mid to upper 50’s… things really start to ramp up overnight and through the early morning hours Monday, as a low-pressure system passes to our west bringing widespread rain and gusty winds out of the southeast, especially for the higher terrain.

Rainfall totals range between 1-2″ with showers and below average temperatures continuing into Monday.

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley