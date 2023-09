We’re dodging showers Saturday especially in south and central zones, with skies trending partly sunny in northern zones. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 70’s and dewpoints are still a bit sticky especially in southern zones.

While it’s a mainly dry start to Sunday scattered showers and storms are rolling in for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures reach the middle 70’s while dewpoints settle back into the upper 50’s

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley