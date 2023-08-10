Good Thursday morning, friends! It’s a mild and muggy start to the day featuring light, patchy fog and partly to mostly sunny skies. However, clouds will thicken up by the late morning as showers and storms approach for the afternoon.

Temperatures will achieve the upper 70s to low 80s before we get into that rain-cooled air. Scattered showers, downpours, and storms are likely from the early afternoon through about midnight before all shuts off and quiets down. Temps will land near 60 degrees Friday morning.

Friday afternoon, readings will rally into the upper 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a leftover shower or two. Otherwise, it’s a mostly dry day to wrap up the work week.