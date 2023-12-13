Good Wednesday morning friends! It’s a wintry start to the day with chilly temperatures and scattered snow showers. Readings are in the 20s to low 30s now with a light westerly breeze. As far as the snow showers, they are most present nearer the St. Lawrence River Valley and across the mountains. Prepare for a few slick spots or even snow-covered roads in the mid to high slopes.

Scattered snow showers will continue throughout the afternoon as our west wind is set to gust upwards of 25 to 30 mph. Wind chills will land in the teens to middle 20s for much of the afternoon. Dress warmly and drive safely.

Overnight, flurries shut off and lows tank into the single digits and teens outside of the Champlain Valley. Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 2 inches.

Thursday, partly to mostly sunny skies make a comeback but it will be darn cold again. Temperatures will hike into the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills in the teens from time to time. Thursday will be our last below average temperature day until next week.