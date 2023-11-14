Good Tuesday morning, friends. A light wintry mix continues to make its way from northwest to southeast this morning. Make sure to take it easy on the roadways. They are primarily wet but there could be a few slick spots across the higher terrain. Otherwise, temps are in the 20s to low 30s with a light north breeze.

Our afternoon will consist of drier weather, mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Overnight, lows will tip into the upper 20s to low 30s alongside slowly clearing skies.

Temperatures will rebound into the middle to upper 40s for midweek as sunshine gradually returns by the afternoon. Accompanying the sunshine and near seasonable heat for midweek will be dry weather and a light southerly wind.