We’ve got a hazy hot and humid day Friday, baking under partly to mostly sunny skies high temperatures reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s while dewpoints are sticky in the 60’s and lower 70’s. Also we can’t rule out a spot afternoon shower.

Widespread moderate to heavy rain rolls in for Saturday morning, bringing another 1-2” to the region. By afternoon the rain has moved out and were finding a few breaks of sunshine to finish off the day!

Sunday looks great! Partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the 70’s and dewpoints in the 40’s and 50’s! Refreshing!

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley