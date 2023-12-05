Good Tuesday morning friends! Make sure you’re taking it slow on area roadways this morning as overnight snow showers have left behind slippery stretches. Allow plenty of time to arrive to your destination safely and don’t forget to bundle up. Temperatures are in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Our afternoon will showcase continued cloudy skies, a brisk north breeze, and highs in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Those below average temperatures pairing up with a cold wind will mean wind chill values in the teens from time to time. Overnight, readings will land in the single digits in the mountains and teens elsewhere with partial clearing through daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon will offer up colder air, drier weather and more breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 20s before many folks slide into the single digits to middle teens through Thursday morning; one of the coldest mornings of the season.