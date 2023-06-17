After a wet 24 hours, the rain will start to slow down and dissipate overnight into Sunday morning. Temperatures now into Sunday morning will barely decrease by 4 or 5 degrees due to cloud cover overnight. For your Fathers Day it will be a mostly cloudy day with some small break in the clouds later in the day. For the rest of the week, the sun comes back and we get a big temperature increase by the end of the week, we could hit in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.
