After a snowy day for most of our region, we are going to be cooling down overnight into the mid to upper 20’s with decreasing clouds.

For Thursday, expect broken clouds throughout the day as we will temperatures warm up into the mid 40’s.

We will see increasing temperatures into the weekend with the weekend seeing temperatures in the low 50’s for the high. Next week expect more rain as a low pressure system nears.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver