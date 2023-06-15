It’s a bit of a damp and foggy morning with temperatures residing in the 50s to low 60s. Visibility will improve as we push toward the end of the morning drive. That’s also when we’re expecting the widespread shower activity to taper to just a few isolated showers.

Those isolated shower and even stray thunderstorm chances will persist into the afternoon. Overall, it will be much drier than yesterday and a bit warmer as well. Temps will level off through the middle to upper 70s with a light southwest to northwest breeze. Overnight, fog redevelops late as lows drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday, we’ll start with increasing clouds which will lead to scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. Eventually, it’s a steadier rain that evolves through the evening and overnight making for a wet end to the work week. Temps will top out in the mid 70s before dipping to near 60 degrees by Saturday morning.