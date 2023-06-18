After a wet couple of days, we saw a drier day for your Fathers Day. We will see that pattern continue for your week until this weekend. Tonight, there will be patchy fog lasting till Monday morning but after the fog dissipates, we are expecting to see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s.. Tuesday expect a similar story without the fog. Later on in the week expect to see temperatures in the high 80s just before rain comes back in the forecast this weekend.

Have a good evening! -Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver