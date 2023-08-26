Tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies after scattered showers start to leave our region. Temperatures are in the mid 50’s for tonight. Sunday morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies; however, that will change throughout the day as we see sunnier skies in the evening. Temperatures are only getting into the lower 70s for tomorrow, depending on the cloud cover. Dryer conditions are expected for Sunday, and that will last until Tuesday as we have another cold front that will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Leaving behind cooler temperatures for Thursday.

Have a great night!

Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver