Tonight we are going to have snow showers with temperatures in the mid 20’s. We will start to see the snow showers decrease into the morning hours for Tuesday.

For Tuesday we will start our drier period after a wet couple of days. temperatures will be in the low 30’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday has decreasing clouds throughout the day with temperatures in the high 20’s.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver