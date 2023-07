Finally, some dry weather!!

Skies are partly to mostly sunny with a little bit of wildfire haze over head, there’s only an isolated sprinkle or shower possible in the mountains. Temperatures climb to the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

It’s another dry day Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s

Enjoy it while you can, more rain rolls in early Friday Morning!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley