Tonight: Increasing clouds with temperatures in the upper 20’s

Thursday: Decreasing clouds early, then broken clouds throughout the day with temperatures in the low 40’s.

Friday: A cold front moves through, then a stationary front stays over us, bringing rain and snow to the peaks of the mountains. We could see it turn into snow for the lower elevations in the overnight hours, but the models are still disagreeing on it.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver