Tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies with some foggy conditions in the overnight hours, with temperatures in the low to mid 30’s.

Thanksgiving will be a mostly cloudy day, with some breaks in the clouds later in the day. Temperatures will be in the low 40’s for the high.

Overnight Thursday will have a cold front moving through that will not bring much precipitation, but it will shift our winds and start to drop our temperatures for Friday.

Have a great Thanksgiving!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver