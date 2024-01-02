Good Tuesday morning friends! It’s a blustery start to the day with partly cloudy skies and wind chills in the single digits to middle teens. Bundling up in warm layers will be a good idea for today despite it being warmer than yesterday, at least on paper.

Temperatures will rally into the middle to upper 30s this afternoon with a few more breaks of sunshine than Monday. However, a breezy south wind gusting up to 20 mph will create wind chills in the 20s to low 30s for much of the afternoon. Accompanying the partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonably cold air will be dry weather from start to finish. Overnight, clouds increase ahead of a cold front which is set to arrive Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning will offer up mostly cloudy skies, isolated snow showers and lows in the 20s to near 30. We’ll climb back into the middle to upper 30s Wednesday afternoon with a little bit of mixing. Isolated rain and snow showers will persist through the evening drive home before wrapping up as scattered snow showers through Thursday morning.

The Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes will be most impacted with slippery spots likely, especially across the North Country. Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 2 inches with localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches in the northern Adirondacks and extreme northern Greens.