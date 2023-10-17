Good Tuesday morning! Temps are in the 40s this morning alongside patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies. Light northerly breezes are helping the fog to form and linger, but visibility should improve by the end of the morning drive.

Readings will rebound into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon, if not close to 60. Our seasonable day ahead will offer up breaks in the clouds and an additional stray shower or two. Otherwise, shower chances diminish overnight as lows tumble into the 30s to middle 40s.

Wednesday, high pressure is set to parallel the New England coast with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance for a mountain shower while the rest of us remain mostly dry. Wednesday’s breaks of sunshine, drier weather and wind shift will mean an overall warmer day with highs in the lower to middle 60s.