TGIF and good Friday morning, friends! We’re starting the day with patchy, dense fog and temps in the 50s/60s. There’s also a west-northwest wind taking form that will likely carry over into the afternoon.

Speaking of which, our afternoon will offer up highs in the mid/upper 70s alongside partly to mostly sunny skies. However, the exception to the sunnier rule today will be the Northeast Kingdom and the Adirondacks. That’s where more clouds than sun are likely today along with a stray shower/sprinkle chance.

As for the weekend, we’ll start with sunshine Saturday before more scattered showers, downpours, and a few storms work in for the afternoon. Our weekend system will exit Sunday with gradually clearing skies and drier weather. Highs will manage the upper 70s to low 80s both days. Enjoy and remain weather aware!