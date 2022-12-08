A slowly departing area of low pressure to our east will continue to clear New England of its precipitation today, but clouds will linger for much of the day. It isn’t until tomorrow into the weekend that the sunshine finally returns!

This morning, temperatures have landed in the upper 30s to low 40s. Those readings will likely be our daytime high temps as a cool down is in store for the afternoon due to northerly breezes taking hold. Speaking of which, winds are very light out of the north to start the day and they are being accompanied by mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy skies will hang on tight through at least late in the day with breaks of sunshine around sunset. Temps will slowly dip back into the lower to middle 30s by the end of the day, but at least it will remain dry with north winds of 5-15 mph.

Friday, sunshine finally returns to the forecast but it will be a very cold day of weather. Temps will top out in the lower to middle 30s with wind chills in the teens. It will be a great day to break out your favorite, heavy winter jacket and all the warm winter gear.