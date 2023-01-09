After what was a splendid weekend forecast, we have another great day on tap to kick off the work week. However, we need to be aware of an evening cold front dropping by with a few flurries for tonight.

Temperatures are in the teens and 20s this morning alongside partly to mostly cloudy skies. Wind chill values are in the single digits and lower teens for some, so be sure to bundle up this morning wind chill or not.

Our afternoon will consist of breaks of sunshine, highs in the mid 30s, and light south-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. After sunset, a cold front will arrive in the North Country and Upper Valley with a few flurries and snow showers possible. Snowfall totals will only average a dusting to 2″ in the higher terrain through Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, drier weather becomes likely with temperatures rebounding into the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills in the teens from time to time. At least it will be a mix of sun and clouds kind of day with dry weather all around. Enjoy and keep cozy!