Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies, with fog developing along our river valleys by daybreak. Temperatures falling to the 40’s

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 60’s and lower 70’s

Friday: Partly sunny skies, with a couple of evening sprinkles in southern vermont. Temperatures in the lower 70’s

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley