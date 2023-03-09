Cold wind chills in the teens to middle 20s this morning are being accompanied by mostly cloudy skies and isolated snow showers/flurries. Those flurries are hovering in the North Country and across the higher terrain, but won’t create much in the way of travel concerns this morning.

Our afternoon will consist of continued mostly cloudy skies and light north winds. A few leftover flurries cannot be ruled out as well with highs topping out in the mid 30s. Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 2″ across the far northern Adirondacks, Greens, and Whites.

Friday, we’re monitoring a winter storm that will be a miss for much of New England. There may be a few snow showers in southern Vermont late Friday night into Saturday, but overall look for more peeks of sun, drier weather, and highs in the mid 30s to wrap up the week.