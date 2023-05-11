Temperatures are very mild this morning with many of us waking up to readings in the 50s; a good 5 to 15 degrees warmer this morning than last. Our milder start to the day is being accompanied by partly to mostly sunny skies.

The afternoon will feature a very slight chance for an isolated shower/thunder-shower across southern Vermont, southern New Hampshire, and the southern Connecticut River Valley. Elsewhere will remain dry, sunny, and warm with highs approaching the upper 70s. Overnight, lows will sink into the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday will start off with scattered morning showers followed by breaks of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Highs will top out near 80 degrees before a cold front comes crashing south later in the day. With that passing boundary could come an additional spotty shower/downpour/thunder-shower for Friday afternoon and evening; no substantial rain is expected with this late week system.