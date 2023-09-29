Good Friday morning, friends! It’s a morning full of cool air, partly to mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 40s/50s to start the day with light southerly breezes. There are also some showers on the move from central Vermont and points south.

Our afternoon will offer up highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. Accompanying those seasonable readings will be more clouds than sun. Meanwhile, it’s an overcast, cooler, and wetter scenario from the Upper Valley and southern Vermont with periodic showers likely.

Showers will exit overnight into Saturday morning as sunshine slowly works back in for the start of the weekend. Sunshine will make a comeback for Sunday as well, but it’s not sunshine that will be the focal point of the weekend. Our weekend warmup will be the talk of the town with temps topping out in the middle to upper 70s. It will be a comfortable, dry and beautiful weekend to enjoy those fall colors.