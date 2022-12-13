Our same area of low pressure from Sunday is going to make its way back around to Maine late today which could allow for a few snow showers to head our way tonight. Otherwise, our seasonably cold weather pattern looks to continue through midweek.

Temperatures are well into the teens this morning with wind chills in the single digits below zero here and there. Make sure you’re bundling up on what is a frigid and clear start to the day.

Our afternoon will feature increasing clouds and winds with highs managing the low 30s. North winds will average 5-10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph late in the day as a few snow showers back-build into the NEK, Champlain Valley, and southern Vermont. A quick dusting to an inch cannot be ruled out as they roll through.

Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies return along with drier weather and crisp highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Similarly to the last couple of days, wind chills will likely land in the teens and 20s from time to time through midweek.