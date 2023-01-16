Temperatures are hovering in the teens this morning, but it’s feeling a bit more like the single digits above and below zero from time to time. Accompanying the cold has been some snow for portions of eastern Vermont and New Hampshire, so be sure to bundle up and take it slow from the Upper Valley to southern VT/NH.

Our afternoon will offer up partly cloudy to partly sunny skies from the Champlain Valley and points west with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. For eastern and southern Vermont and much of New Hampshire, it’s a cloudier day with snow showers winding down by the early afternoon. Accumulations will average a dusting to as much as 4″.

Tuesday, temperatures will rebound into the mid 30s for the afternoon after a very cold start in the single digits and teens. Tuesday will also offer up a new disturbance allowing for a few rain/snow showers by the late afternoon.