For the first time in what seems like months, we have more sunny days than showery days on the 7 day forecast!

An area of high pressure passes over Southern New England mid-week, and brings us a beautiful forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Partly to mostly sunny skies, a few fair weather afternoon clouds and temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70’s Tuesday, mid to upper 70’s Wednesday.

Unfortunately all good things come to an end, and that end comes Thursday afternoon and evening.

Timing has been a bit uncertain with the arrival of the rain, but expect showers to begin to push in sometime during the late afternoon, evening time frame and continuing overnight.

The heaviest rain wraps up Friday morning, and rainfall totals range between 0.5-1.5″, with showers lingering through Friday evening, possibly even into the first part of the day Saturday.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley