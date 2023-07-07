Happy Friday! It’s a sticky and warm start to our day with temps in the 70s alongside patchy fog and a few showers in the North Country. Those showers will evolve into heavier downpours and thunderstorms as we push closer to the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Overall, our afternoon will be very active with scattered, slow-moving downpours and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest hazard to monitor with these storms will be the heavy downpours resulting in the potential for flash flooding. The North Country, central Vermont, and much of New Hampshire are areas we’ll be watching closely through the evening.

Our weekend forecast doesn’t shake out too bad for Saturday with just an isolated thunderstorm or two as highs return to the low 80s. Sunday, a new system moves in for late in the day allowing for widely scattered showers, downpours, and thunderstorms. We’ll have to monitor that flash flooding threat, again, as we wrap up the weekend.