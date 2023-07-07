After a day of severe weather, the rain is now moving out of our region leaving behind flooding across our region. Overnight expect widespread fog, with it dissipating in the morning. For Saturday, we are going see a muggy, partly cloudy day with a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 80’s. For Sunday, the widespread rain returns Sunday evening into Monday morning. It will bring more widespread rain throughout our region, rather than what we saw on Friday where more places saw a lot more rain than others. After Monday, we dry out with our rain, however the humidity remains leading us with muggy conditions throughout the week.