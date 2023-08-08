Good Tuesday morning, friends! Temperatures are in the 60s this morning with breezy south winds, scattered showers, and isolated, heavy downpours. Flood watches are in effect for portions of the North Country, much of Vermont and into New Hampshire through midnight tonight.

Our afternoon will showcase more scattered showers, downpours, and isolated thunderstorms. There’s a moderate risk for excessive rainfall within the red shaded areas from the North Country to the Northeast Kingdom, the Upper Valley, and for much of New Hampshire. That indicates the greatest threat for flash flooding. Meanwhile, highs will achieve the middle/upper 70s with lots of muggy air to spread around. Overnight, showers exit and fog develops late as lows dip into the mid 60s.

Wednesday, partly cloudy to partly sunny skies return to the forecast with highs approaching 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance for a pop up shower in the North Country and back toward the St. Lawrence River Valley tomorrow afternoon, but most of us will remain dry until a new system rolls in for later Thursday.