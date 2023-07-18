It’s going to be a busy weather day featuring wildfire smoke, seasonable heat, more humidity, showers/downpours, thunderstorms, and a flash flood risk. This morning, temps are in the 60s/70s with scattered showers/downpours and storms roaming the North Country. A good sign that you should probably grab that rain jacket before heading out the door today.

More scattered showers/downpours and isolated strong/severe storms are likely for the afternoon as our cold front passes by. Temps will top out near 80 before the boundary arrives, but in the wake of it we’ll likely tumble into the 50s/60s by the overnight with lesser humidity.

Flood watches are in effect today through early Wednesday morning from eastern Clinton and Essex Counties in New York and points east. The slight risk showcased in our flash flood threat covers the same real estate as the flood watch with a widespread 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain on the way.

Wildfire smoke will mesh in with the drier slots of weather today, as well. There’s an air quality alert in effect for all of New York and Vermont. Air quality concerns will fall under the category of “unhealthy for sensitive groups” through at least this evening.