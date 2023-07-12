Temperatures are in the 60s this morning with patchy, dense fog, partly cloudy skies, and a muggy feel to the air. That mugginess is running out ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the area later today with the slight chance for a storm in southern Vermont. However, that storm chance should not bother our ongoing flooding.

Highs will achieve the middle to upper 80s this afternoon before a cold front swings through with the slight chance for an isolated storm in southern Vermont. That cold front will also help to knock down humidity levels late today into the overnight as lows slip back into the 60s.

As far as the flooding concerns, there are a few major waterways that remain at minor, moderate, and major flood stage (see note on graphic about the Winooski River at Essex Junction). Avoid these areas until the water can fully retreat back into its banks.

Thursday, a new system starts to move in from the southwest. It’s a warm front that will help to produce some scattered showers/downpours and isolated thunderstorms, especially for the afternoon. Highs will manage the upper 70s to low 80s with localized flash flooding possible with any one shower/downpour or storm. Stay safe and weather aware!