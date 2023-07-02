We had lots of rain today, especially in the North Country, which saw over 5 inches rain! luckily, the rain in our region will end overnight. with a mostly cloudy day expected tomorrow. along with the clouds, we can expect to see scattered showers with heavy rain at times. 4th of July we can expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers in the afternoon. Wednesday, as we lower our rain chances, our temperatures will be in the high 80s. And Thursday, we can see temperatures at 90 degrees! With Friday, the rain returns and lasts through the weekend.

Have a good night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver