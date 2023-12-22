Good Friday morning friends and happy almost holiday weekend. We have another very cold day ahead and it all begins this morning with brisk wind chills in the single digits to lower teens. Tagging along with all the cold air are mostly clear skies and a light north breeze.

Our afternoon will offer up gorgeous, bright, beautiful sunshine and dry weather with highs nearing 30. The wind chill will still be present but lesser of a factor than yesterday. All in all, be sure to keep bundled up and don’t forget the shades. Overnight into Saturday morning, a warm front will nose into western New York with thickening clouds. Lows will land in the single digits and teens tomorrow morning.

Saturday afternoon will feature a few rain and snow showers with highs rebounding into the middle to upper 30s. Overnight into Sunday, Christmas Eve, isolated rain showers and cloudy skies will linger with highs in the lower to middle 40s. That holiday weekend warmup continues into Christmas Day, Monday, with highs in the middle to upper 40s alongside partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry weather. The only shot at a White Christmas will be up around the ski resorts, peaks and summits. Snow or not, make it a safe and happy holiday weekend!