There are a few morning flurries flying across the skies of the North Country all ahead of a weak cold front for today. Besides the flurries, look for a drier and quieter afternoon through Thanksgiving Day Thursday.

You may encounter a couple of snow showers across the higher terrain this morning and just a few flurries in the valleys. Temperatures are in the 20s/30s alongside mostly cloudy skies and light southwest-west winds.

Our afternoon will feature highs in the upper 30s to low 40s with continued cloudy skies. Southwest-west winds will twist out of the west-northwest by the end of the day with dry weather all around for any travel plans.

Thanksgiving Day will showcase partly sunny skies and near seasonable high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. It will be a great day to gobble up some terrific Turkey Day weather. Also, the travel forecast remains dry through the evening and overnight. Drive safe and have a great Thanksgiving!