A crumbling cold front will traverse the international border this morning before falling apart for the afternoon. What that means are isolated snow showers for the mountains with a few sleet pellets mixing in across the valleys for the morning commute. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s with some slick spots across the higher terrain.

Our afternoon will feature decreasing clouds, tumbling temperatures, and brisk northwest winds. Temps will sink into the middle to upper 20s by the evening commute home, well on our way to the single digits and lower teens by Tuesday morning. Clearing skies will lead us into that crisp and cold start to our Tuesday forecast, as well.

The Tuesday morning sunshine will begin to slip away by the afternoon as a new system approaches from the west with highs in the middle to upper 30s. With that kind of warmth in place, it will mean the leading edge of precipitation with our next disturbance will likely feature a wintry mix followed by a changeover to snow showers after sunset. Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 1″ in the valleys with up to 2″ in the mountains.