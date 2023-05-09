We’re beginning our Tuesday on a cold note with some patchy frost across portions of the eastern Champlain Valley. Temperatures have tumbled into the 30s/40s this morning alongside mostly sunny skies.

Hazy sunshine will spill over into the afternoon as wildfires near Alberta, Canada continue. That smoke will get caught up in the northerly winds of the jet stream, becoming present in our skies by the afternoon. The smoke will remain in the upper levels of the atmosphere, so besides another cool sunset, air quality will remain in check. Highs will manage the low 60s.

Mostly clear skies will carry us into Wednesday morning with readings in the 30s. Temps will rebound to near 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon with more sunshine, light south winds, and dry weather all around. Our midweek forecast will be one of the best of the week; enjoy!