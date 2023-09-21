Good Thursday morning, everyone! It’s a chilly, crisp, and clear start to the day featuring patchy, dense fog and temps in the 30s to middle 40s. There may even be some pockets of frost in the North Country this morning. Beyond our chilly morning, we have hazy sunshine set to return for the afternoon.

Canadian wildfire smoke will get caught under our area of high pressure today resulting in hazy sunshine, but no air quality concerns. Along with the hazy sunshine, we’re expecting temps to top out in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Overnight, clear skies remain with lows dipping into the 30s to middle/upper 40s.

Friday, high pressure stays in control of the forecast with sunshine and seasonably mild highs set to return. Mostly sunny skies, light breezes, and dry weather will aid in getting our temps back into the mid 70s Friday afternoon; one of the best days of the week. Enjoy, friends!