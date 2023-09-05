Good Tuesday morning, friends. We’re waking up to another round of dense fog and poor visibility so be sure to take it slow for the morning drive. That same low level moisture that’s making the fog possible this morning is also the same low level moisture that’s aiding in keeping humidity levels high. With that being said, a heat advisory is in effect across our area today for a second straight day.

Our afternoon will showcase highs in the upper 80s to low 90s but with “air you can wear” in place, it will be feeling more like the middle to upper 90s from time to time. Keep cool, stay hydrated, and remember to look before you lock. It will remain uncomfortable overnight with lows tumbling back to near 70.

Heat advisories will remain in place through Thursday with highs approaching the low 90s and heat indices nearing the middle to upper 90s from time to time. A few fair weather clouds are likely through Wednesday afternoon with continued dry weather.