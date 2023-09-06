Good Wednesday morning, friends. It’s another uncomfortable start to the day with warm temps, muggy feels, and foggy roadways. Make sure to take it easy with those reductions in visibility because of widespread dense fog. Once the fog disperses this morning, the heat and humidity hurry back in for the afternoon all as our heat advisories continue for another day.

Temps will manage the low 90s today but it will feel more like the middle to upper 90s from time to time because of very high humidity and those mostly sunny skies. Overnight, temps will slump to near 70 with a few fair weather clouds and continued sticky conditions.

Thursday will start sunny, dry, warm, and muggy before turning hot, humid, and stormy for the afternoon. Isolated downpours and storms are likely after lunchtime Thursday afternoon but they’ll likely diminish with the sunset Thursday evening. Keep cool, stay hydrated, and remain weather aware!