Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 20’s to high teens for the western regions, with clearer skies in the eastern regions with temperatures in the lower teens to single digits.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Temperatures in the mid 40’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday: A cold front is moving through, bringing heavy winds and gusty winds Sunday night. Temperatures in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver