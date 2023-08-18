Good morning! Today after the initial band of heavy rain, we will seeing some clearing before another band of rain will move through. In that band will bring strong storms and some gusty winds especially the more east the band moves.

After this band expect to see some lingering showers but gradually clearing out as we get to tonight. This weekend will be drier however we could see some lingering showers on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend as we see broken clouds with temperatures in the low 80’s.

Have a great day!

Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver