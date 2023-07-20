After a quiet, pleasant stretch of sunshine, and arguably the best summer weather we’ve seen in over a month… rain is back in the forecast Friday.

The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a flood watch is in place as rain fall totals will range between 1-2″

Flash flooding is the biggest concern. As always, never drive through a flooded roadway, and seek higher ground if waters begin to rise.

It’ll come in two rounds, the first arrives in the Champlain Valley by daybreak, with heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder.

The second bubbles up for the afternoon, and that were the greatest threat for severe weather lies, with storms producing gusty winds, hail, as well as heavy rain.

Stay safe out there!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley