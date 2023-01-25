Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect this afternoon through Thursday evening as a potent winter storm rolls into the North Country and Upper Valley this afternoon.

Increasing clouds this afternoon will lead to snow breaking out from south to north. Snow will become heaviest between the evening commute home and midnight with snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour; sleet/freezing rain will mix in after midnight through early Thursday morning. Roads will likely become snow-covered, slippery, and dangerous so try your best to get home sooner rather than later today.

Thursday, temperatures will manage the mid 30s early in the day and then slide back into the 20s for the afternoon. Leftover snow showers are likely in the valleys with a steadier, upslope snow in the mountains. Overall totals will average a widespread 4-8″ in the lower elevations with 8-12″+ across the higher terrain; resort towns will make out great with all this fresh powder.