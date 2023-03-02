Our latest, nuisance storm system continues to slide to the northeast this morning with a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Roadways are a little icy and dicey in the mountains with primarily wet roads in the valleys as temps are hovering near freezing.

The afternoon will feature highs in the upper 30s to low 40s as isolated rain/snow showers continue across the North Country and Upper Valley. Snowfall totals will average a sloppy dusting to 1″ with as much as 4 to 8″ in the mountains of New Hampshire.

Next up is a major winter storm for Friday night into Saturday evening with winter storm watches issued for that time frame. We’re expecting a widespread 6 to 12″ snowfall for the valleys with 12 to 18″ for the mountains. Start planning ahead today so you can be prepared to hunker down by Friday night.