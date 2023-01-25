Were continuing with the heavy bands of snow this evening.
Anyone in the North Country just see a flash or hear a rumble! The radar picked up on a bolt of lightning near Lyon Mountain, Dannemora and Ellenburg around 7:10 PM!
by: Haley Bouley
Posted:
Updated:
Were continuing with the heavy bands of snow this evening.
Anyone in the North Country just see a flash or hear a rumble! The radar picked up on a bolt of lightning near Lyon Mountain, Dannemora and Ellenburg around 7:10 PM!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now